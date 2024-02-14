After six rounds of enthralling action, just one more round remains in the league stage of Ranji Trophy 2024, after which the quarter-finals will begin. The final iteration will offer teams the last chance to make the knockouts of India's premier red-ball domestic competition. (More Cricket News)

In the Elite division, Jammu and Kashmir, Services, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Railways, Kerala, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Delhi, Haryana, Assam and Uttarakhand notched up victories in the sixth round. But not all of them have bright chances to seal last-eight spots.