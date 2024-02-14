Sports

Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 7 Schedule And Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

While Vidarbha, Mumbai, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are poised to advance to the quarter-finals, defending champions Saurashtra are not in as great a position. Here are the schedule, preview and live streaming details of Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 7 matches

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 14, 2024

Action from the Round 6 Ranji Trophy 2024 match between Railways and Goa in Surat. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
info-icon

After six rounds of enthralling action, just one more round remains in the league stage of Ranji Trophy 2024, after which the quarter-finals will begin. The final iteration will offer teams the last chance to make the knockouts of India's premier red-ball domestic competition. (More Cricket News)

In the Elite division, Jammu and Kashmir, Services, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Railways, Kerala, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Delhi, Haryana, Assam and Uttarakhand notched up victories in the sixth round. But not all of them have bright chances to seal last-eight spots.

While the likes of Vidarbha (Group A), Mumbai (Group B), Karnataka (Group C) and Madhya Pradesh (Group D) are top of their respective groups and poised to advance to the quarter-finals, other heavyweights like defending champions Saurashtra are not in as great a position. Delhi, meanwhile, have had a tournament to forget and are languishing in fifth spot in Group D with just 14 points from six games.

Among India hopefuls and out-of-favour international cricketers, Cheteshwar Pujara went along his merry run-scoring ways. The dour right-hander scored his second hundred of the season against Rajasthan, and is currently placed fourth on the list of highest run-scorers in the tourney this season with 673 runs at an average of 74.77.

Advertisement

Flamboyant Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw fructified his comeback to professional cricket after an injury layoff, with a slambang century against Chhattisgarh. The 24-year-old right-hander reached his hundred before lunch on day one itself, scoring 159 off 185 balls in a knock that was studded with 18 fours and three sixes. Shaw then followed it up with another decent innings, scoring 45 off 58 balls in the second essay.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma To Captain India For T20 World Cup 2024

Advertisement

Schedule

Group A

Jharkhand vs Rajasthan: Jamshedpur

Saurashtra vs Manipur: Rajkot

Services vs Maharashtra: Delhi

Vidarbha vs Haryana: Nagpur

Group B

Bengal vs Bihar: Kolkata

Andhra vs Kerala: Vizianagaram

Mumbai vs Assam: Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh: Lucknow

Group C

Goa vs Gujarat: Porvorim

Tamil Nadu vs Punjab: Salem

Karnataka vs Chandigarh: Hubballi

Tripura vs Railways: Agartala

Group D

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir: Indore

Uttarakhand vs Baroda: Dehradun

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh: Puducherry

Delhi vs Odisha: Delhi

Advertisement

Live streaming details for Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 7 Matches

When will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 7 matches be played?

Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 7 matches will be played from Friday, February 16, 2024 to Monday, February 19, 2024.

Advertisement

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 7 matches be live streamed?

A select few matches will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 7 matches be telecast on TV?

A select few matches will be telecast on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement