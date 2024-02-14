After six rounds of enthralling action, just one more round remains in the league stage of Ranji Trophy 2024, after which the quarter-finals will begin. The final iteration will offer teams the last chance to make the knockouts of India's premier red-ball domestic competition. (More Cricket News)
In the Elite division, Jammu and Kashmir, Services, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Railways, Kerala, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Delhi, Haryana, Assam and Uttarakhand notched up victories in the sixth round. But not all of them have bright chances to seal last-eight spots.
While the likes of Vidarbha (Group A), Mumbai (Group B), Karnataka (Group C) and Madhya Pradesh (Group D) are top of their respective groups and poised to advance to the quarter-finals, other heavyweights like defending champions Saurashtra are not in as great a position. Delhi, meanwhile, have had a tournament to forget and are languishing in fifth spot in Group D with just 14 points from six games.
Among India hopefuls and out-of-favour international cricketers, Cheteshwar Pujara went along his merry run-scoring ways. The dour right-hander scored his second hundred of the season against Rajasthan, and is currently placed fourth on the list of highest run-scorers in the tourney this season with 673 runs at an average of 74.77.
Flamboyant Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw fructified his comeback to professional cricket after an injury layoff, with a slambang century against Chhattisgarh. The 24-year-old right-hander reached his hundred before lunch on day one itself, scoring 159 off 185 balls in a knock that was studded with 18 fours and three sixes. Shaw then followed it up with another decent innings, scoring 45 off 58 balls in the second essay.
Schedule
Group A
Jharkhand vs Rajasthan: Jamshedpur
Saurashtra vs Manipur: Rajkot
Services vs Maharashtra: Delhi
Vidarbha vs Haryana: Nagpur
Group B
Bengal vs Bihar: Kolkata
Andhra vs Kerala: Vizianagaram
Mumbai vs Assam: Mumbai
Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh: Lucknow
Group C
Goa vs Gujarat: Porvorim
Tamil Nadu vs Punjab: Salem
Karnataka vs Chandigarh: Hubballi
Tripura vs Railways: Agartala
Group D
Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir: Indore
Uttarakhand vs Baroda: Dehradun
Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh: Puducherry
Delhi vs Odisha: Delhi
When will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 7 matches be played?
Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 7 matches will be played from Friday, February 16, 2024 to Monday, February 19, 2024.
Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 7 matches be live streamed?
A select few matches will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where will the Ranji Trophy 2024, Round 7 matches be telecast on TV?
A select few matches will be telecast on the Sports18 TV channel in India.