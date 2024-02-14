Sports

Rohit Sharma To Captain India For T20 World Cup 2024, Jay Shah Confirms

There was a lot of speculation regarding the captaincy for ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, with the names of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav doing the rounds too, as the two of them had led the side in Rohit Sharma's absence

February 14, 2024

Rohit Sharma is India's Test and ODI captain, and led the side for the T20I series against Afghanistan in January 2024. Photo: File
It's as good as official now. India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma will reportedly lead the side for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Expressing confidence in Rohit's leadership, BCCI secretary Jay Shah implied that the Mumbai batter will spearhead the T20 World Cup team, at the unveiling of the new name of the Rajkot stadium - the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday, February 14. (More Cricket News)

"We may have lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. But we won hearts there by winning 10 matches in a row. I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Barbado," Jay Shah said at the event, according to multiple reports.

There was a lot of speculation regarding the captaincy for the marquee tournament, with the names of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav doing the rounds too, as the two of them had led the side in the senior pro's absence. But with Rohit named as captain for the home T20I series against Afghanistan in January, the indications were clear that he will the man tasked with leading the side for the 20-over World Cup.

Rohit and Virat Kohli were both picked for the Afghanistan series, which was their first international appearance in the format since India’s semi-final exit at the ICC T20 World Cup in November 2022.

Meanwhile, India are set to take on England for the third Test in Rajkot at what was thus far known as the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, starting Thursday, February 15.

