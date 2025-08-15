Brendan Rodgers Feeling 'Philosophical' Amid Slow Celtic Transfer Window

Celtic have a Champions League play-off coming up, with the first leg against Kazakhstan's Kairat on August 20, and they begin their Scottish League Cup title defence against Falkirk on Friday

  • Brendan Rodgers remains "philosophical" about Celtic's quiet transfer window

  • Celtic start Premiership title defence with wins over St. Mirren and Aberdeen

  • Focus shifts to Kairat in Champions League play-off; Maeda likely to stay

Brendan Rodgers says he is feeling "philosophical" about Celtic's transfer business after a slow transfer window so far.

Celtic have made a winning start to their title defence in the Scottish Premiership, beating both St. Mirren and Aberdeen without conceding a goal.

They have done so without any major changes to their squad, with Kieran Tierney and Ross Doohan among those brought in, though both players were free agents.

Celtic have a Champions League play-off coming up, with the first leg against Kazakhstan side Kairat on August 20 and begin their Scottish League Cup title defence against Falkirk on Friday.

Asked if he would have a strengthened squad before the former, Rodgers admitted he was not sure of any potential transfers, but said he was not worried about the lack of business so far.

"Hopefully [we will have new players before the Champions League]," he said. "We have right up until the day before the game to change our squad.

"Hopefully, that can be the case. I don't want to dwell too much on it; it's been constant. We hope we can improve it, and hopefully, by then, we will do.

info_icon

"I'm philosophical about it. The club has always notoriously done business towards the end of the window. All managers and coaches want players in as soon as we can. You want to be as prepared as you can possibly be.

"What's gone unnoticed is we've made a really good start. Two really good wins, played well, and I know we'll get better.

"I can't knock the performances over the two games to get the results. Sometimes that's been clouded by the negativity about transfers."

There has also been talk about Celtic's potential outgoings, with rumours circulating about Daizen Maeda's future.

The Japan international scored 16 goals last season, the second-highest total in the league, while also registering a league-high 10 assists.

He has yet to score in 2025-26 but has already got one assist from four chances created.

Rodgers expects Celtic to keep hold of Maeda, hinting he is also in talks over a new deal, despite still having two years remaining on his current contract.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, fairly confident [he will stay], as can be," Rodgers added.

"There have been discussions going on in the background. I don't have any updates on it. I don't know of any developments."

