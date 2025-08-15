Rennes Vs Olympique de Marseille Live Streaming, Ligue 1: When And Where To Watch Matchday 1 Fixture In India

Get live streaming details and a preview for the Matchday 1 fixture between Rennes & Olympique Marseille on Saturday, 16 August at Roazhon Park

Marseille-FC
Olympique de Marseille open the season against Rennes. Photo: X (Marseille)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rennes take on Marseille on the opening day of Ligue 1

  • Marseille lead Rennes 58-37 in the head-to-head record

  • Where to watch and timing info listed below

The French Ligue 1 2025-26 season starts with a Rennes vs Marseille fixture at Roazhon Park on Friday (August 15, 2025). This is the 133rd meeting between the French outfits. Here's all you need to know about the Rennes vs Marseille football match.

Rennes were stuck at 12th place in the 18-team league table with 41 points from 13 wins, two draws and 19 defeats last season. Marseille, meanwhile, continued to play the role of bridesmaid in the French top flight and finished second behind runaway winners Paris Saint-Germain, 19 points adrift. The pocketed 65 points from 20 wins and five draws, and lost nine times.

Rennes vs Olympique de Marseille Head-To-Head Record

Marseille lead Rennes 58-37 in the head-to-head record, and 37 have ended in draws. The Phocaeans, under their new manager Roberto De Zerbi, completed a league double over Rennes last term. They found the back of the net six times for an aggregate score of 6-3.

Marseille have lost only once in their last six Ligue 1 meetings with Rennes, and they will start as obvious favourites against Habib Beye's hosts tonight.

Rennes vs Olympique de Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Rennes vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 1 fixture?

The Rennes vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 1 fixture will be played on Saturday, 16 August at 12:15 am IST at Roazhon Park.

Where to watch Rennes vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 1 fixture?

The Rennes vs Marseille, Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 1 fixture won't be available for telecast in India.

