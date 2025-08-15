Rennes Vs Olympique de Marseille Live Streaming, Ligue 1: When And Where To Watch Matchday 1 Fixture In India

Rennes were stuck at 12th place in the 18-team league table with 41 points from 13 wins, two draws and 19 defeats last season. Marseille, meanwhile, continued to play the role of bridesmaid in the French top flight and finished second behind runaway winners Paris Saint-Germain, 19 points adrift. The pocketed 65 points from 20 wins and five draws, and lost nine times.