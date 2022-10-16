Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull Powers Delhi To Seven-Wicket Victory Over Puducherry

Young Yash Dhull showed his T20 credentials with a smashing 71 not out off 46 balls as Delhi easily chased down a tricky target set by Puducherry with seven wickets to spare in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Puducherry scored 168 for eight in 20 overs with Parameeswaran Sivaraman's 43 off 30 balls being the highest contribution. Veteran Ishant Sharma (1/26 in 4 overs) and the seasoned Navdeep Saini (3/37 in 4 overs) bowled at a brisk pace.

Delhi, who had lost their last game against UP after a batting debacle, chased down the target with four balls to spare. Young Dhull, who has already scored a half-century in the tournament, was at his flawless best as he hit 10 boundaries during the chase.

Delhi needed 56 off 33 balls when skipper Nitish Rana was dismissed for 36 off 26 balls, but Ayush Badoni (32 not out off 15 balls) came in and started smashing the Puducherry bowlers. Badoni hit three fours and a six while adding exactly 56 runs in 4.5 overs with Dhull to seal the issue.

Earlier, skipper Rana used seven bowlers including himself, but still Puducherry still managed close to 170, largely due to Marimuthu Vikneshwaran's 21-ball 39, which was studded with four fours and three sixes.

Other Group B Matches

Brief Scores: Tripura 158/8 (Bikramkumar Das 73, Wriddhiman Saha 13, Ravi Teja 2/27) lost to Hyderabad 162/5 (NT Tilak Verma 67, Mickil Jaiswal 32) by 5 wickets.

Brief Scores: Goa 138/7 (Suyash Prabhudesai 64, Siddarth Kaul 4/28) lost to Punjab 142/1 (Prabhsimran Singh 74, Abhishek Sharma 54 not out) by 9 wickets.

Brief Scores: Manipur 137/4 (Karnajit Yumnam 64, Kangabam Singh 45, Aqib Khan 2/19) lost to Uttar Pradesh 138/0 (Karan Sharma 79 not out, Aryan Juyal 55 not out) by 10 wickets.

Shivam Dube Stars In Mumbai Win

Prithvi Shaw had a rare off day but Shivam Dube joined the party as his all-round show ensured a 15-run victory for Mumbai over Vidarbha in a Group A match on Sunday. Batting first, Mumbai scored 155 for eight in 20 overs with Dubey's 41 off 40 balls and Sarfaraz Khan's 26 off 20 balls enabling the tournament favourites to cross the 150-run mark.

In reply, Vidarbha were restricted to 140 for six with in-form left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (3/21 in 4 overs) and Dube (2/20 in 3 overs) choking the run flow. Earlier, Shaw (19 off 13 balls), who had blazed his way to 134 off 61 balls in the last game, had smashed three fours and a six before being castled by India international Umesh Yadav (2/38).

However, it was left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate (3/28) who put the brakes in the middle overs, and even a big hitter like Dube had to play the waiting game. While chasing, Vidarbha were pegged back in the powerplay and found themselves tottering at 50 for four in the ninth over as their T20 specialist big-hitter Jitesh Sharma had given a catch to keeper Hardik Tamore off Dube.

The lower middle-order did try its bit, but by then, Mumbai had surged way ahead. They lead the group A points table with 16 from four games and need to win just two of their next three games to ensure a direct entry into the quarter-finals.

Other Group A Matches

Brief Scores: Mizoram 115/9 (Taruwar Kohli 75, Mrinmoy Datta 2/10) lost to Assam 118/3 (Riyan Parag 52 not out) by 7 wickets.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh 190/5 (Rajat Patidar 92 not out off 43 balls, Susheel Kumar 2/35) beat Railways 176/9 (Pratham Singh 55, Ashwin Das 3/35) by 14 runs.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan 143/6 (Salman Khan 47, Swapnil 2/23) lost to Uttarakhand 147/6 (Adirya Tare 34 off 28 balls) by 4 wickets.

Combined Effort Helps Saurashtra

Saurashtra's combined effort trumped Chirag Gandhi's individual brilliance as they got the better of Gujarat by three wickets in their Group D match on Sunday. Batting first, Gujarat made 162 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Saurashtra completed the task with exactly an over to spare.

Gandhi top-scored for Gujarat with a blazing 63 off a mere 23 balls, striking six boundaries and four sixes in his whirlwind knock. Opener Urvil Patel contributed 40 off 32 balls, hitting six boundaries to help his team get off to a good start alongside skipper Priyank Panchal (16).

However, Panchal was the first man out when the experienced Jaydev Unadkat had the batter caught behind by his counterpart Sheldon Jackson. Yuvraj Chudasama was the most impressive bowler for Saurashtra, returning with figures of There was also two wickets for Unadkat, who conceded 37 runs in his four overs.

In reply, Tarang Gohel blazed away to 19 in 11 balls before being dismissed by Vishal Jayswal. But India's number three batter in Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara carried on to make 38 off 27 balls while forging useful partnerships with Samarth Vyas (33) and captain Jackson (15).

Parth Chauhan struck 25 in 16 balls before Jay Gohil (19 off 14 balls) helped Saurashtra cross the line.

Other Group D Match

Brief scores: Baroda 156/5 in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 52, Vishnu Solanki 39; Anuj Raj 2/19) beat Bihar 120/8 in 20 overs (Sachin Kumar 38; Ninad Rathva 3/10, Krunal Pandya 2/25).

Vidhwath Kaverappa Bags Career-Best 5/11

Pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa bagged a career-best 5/11 as fancied Karnataka recorded a convincing 34-run win over Jammu & Kashmir in their Group C match. Batting first, Karnataka were restricted to 147 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs, but the total proved to be more than enough as Jammu & Kashmir were bowled out for 113 in 18.2 overs.

For J & K, India's pace sensation Umran Malik returned figures of 1/37 from his full quota of four overs, while Abid Mushtaq and Rithik Singh picked up two wickets each. The J & K team kept losing wickets at regular intervals, failing to pose a threat to their much stronger opponents despite Vivrant Sharma's 46-ball 63.

Tottering at 31 for six in the seventh over, Abid Mushtaq chipped in with 32 off 26 balls to give J & K's total a semblance of respectability. However, Mushtaq's effort was never going to win his team the match as the damage been done inside the powerplay. They were 4/5 in three overs.

Besides Kaverappa, who was playing in only his fourth T20 match, there were two wickets apiece for Vasuki Koushik and Vijaykumar Vyshak. Earlier, Karnataka also kept losing wickets until Shreyas Gopal steadied the ship with a 48 off 38 balls. Manoj Bhandage, then, blazed away to a 23-ball 41, hitting four sixes and two boundaries to prop up Karnataka.

Other Group C Matches

Brief Scores: Services 148/8 in 20 overs (Anshul Gupta 39; Vaisakh Chandran 3/28) beat Kerala 136 all out in 19.4 overs (Sachin Baby 36, Sanju Samson 30; Nitin Yadav 3/12, Arjun Sharma 3/36, Pulkit Narang 2/17, Parth Rekhade 2/19).

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 144 all out in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 38; Abhishek Kumar 4/37) beat Meghalaya 70 all out in 18.1 overs (Yogesh Tiwari 26; Satyajeet Bachhav 4/26) by 74 runs.