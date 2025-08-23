Bangladesh-A Vs Adelaide Strikers Academy, Live Streaming, Top End T20 Series: BAN-A Opt To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh-A won the toss and elected to bat first against Adelaide Strikers Academy in Darwin
Adelaide Strikers have won three of the five matches so far, and Bangladesh two
This is a must win match for the Adelade Strikers to push for semis
Adelaide Strikers Academy (7th) and Bangladesh A (9th) will clash in what promises to be a competitive encounter in the Top End T20 Series. The Strikers Academy have a 3-2 record, while Bangladesh A have won 2 of their 5 matches so far.
Adelaide Strikers Academy have been boosted by Jake Winter, their top run-scorer with 177 runs, and Harry Manenti, who leads the bowling charts with 7 wickets.
They come off a confident 6-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades Academy, where Winter smashed 60 off 34 balls and Mackenzie Harvey contributed 32, helping the Strikers chase 135 comfortably in the 16th over.
Bangladesh A, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency. Jishan Alam tops their run charts with 158 runs, and Rakibul Hasan leads with 10 wickets. They were edged out by Melbourne Stars Academy in a tight contest, posting 156/8 but falling short as Jonathan Merlo’s 61 guided the Stars to victory with 3 wickets in hand in the final over.
Bangladesh-A won the toss and opted to bat first.
Adelaide Strikers Playing XI : Alex Ross (c), Aubrey Stockdale, Campbell Thompson, Hanno Jacobs, Harry Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jake Winter, Jerrssis Wadia, Mackenzie Harvey, Tim Oakley, Tom O'Connell
Bangladesh A Playing XI : Afif Hossain, Jishan Alam, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mohammad Naim, Nayeem Hasan, Nurul Hasan (c&wk), Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali
Match 33 of the Top End T20 Series 2025 between Bangladesh-A Vs Adelaide Strikers Academy is being played on Saturday, August 23. In India, the game is available to stream live on FanCode.