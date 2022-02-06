Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
ICC's Most Valuable Team Of U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull To Lead, Two More Indians Find Place

Yash Dhull became the fifth Indian captain to lift the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup. India defeated England by four wickets in the final on Saturday.

Captain Yash Dhull celebrates after India won the ICC U-19 World Cup beating England in the final. BCCI

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 3:25 pm

India’s Yash Dhull has been chosen as the captain of ICC’s ‘Most Valuable Team’ of the U-19 World Cup that concluded on Saturday. India defeated England in the summit clash by four wickets taking home their fifth title in the history of the tournament. (More Cricket News)

Overall, eight nations are represented in the 12-strong line up with champions India leading the way with three players included. Pace is provided by the likes of Josh Boyden, Awais Ali and Ripon Mondol with all-rounders Tom Prest and Dunith Wellalage being the spin options alongside Vicky Ostwal.

South Africa’s Dewald Brevis was announced as the Player of the Tournament in West Indies for his record-breaking run haul. The side was pulled together by a selection panel including commentators Samuel Badree, Natalie Germanos, ICC Match Referee Graeme Labrooy and journalist Sandipan Banerjee.

Dhull takes up his place at number four having hit 229 runs in the competition, including one century, and his deployment of his bowlers was crucial in leading his side to overall victory in the tournament.

His opposite number in the final, England’s Tom Prest, sits one place below them in the batting order, having hit 292 runs in six games, the third most of the competition.

Dewald Brevis, a right-handed batter, received the accolade of Player of the Tournament after crashing 506 runs across six matches to become only the second player to hit over 500 runs in tournament history.

In doing so, the 18-year-old passed Indian legend Shikhar Dhawan’s total for the most runs in a single tournament, hitting one more run than Dhawan managed in 2004. Brevis also took seven wickets in the competition.

Raj Bawa is another all-rounder who has impressed throughout the World Cup, hitting a tournament-high 162 not out against Uganda, on his way to 252 runs for the competition. Bawa was Player of the Match in the final against England as he grabbed five for 31 to put India in a strong position and took his wicket tally to nine.

Just below him in the line-up is teammate Vicky Ostwal who took 12 wickets across his six matches with his left-arm orthodox including five for 28 against South Africa.

England’s Josh Boyden earns his place for his extremely economical bowling, chalking up 15 wickets in the tournament with an economy of 3.21 and an average of 9.86, the best in the tournament for any bowler with seven wickets or more.

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022 Team: Haseebullah Khan (WK, Pakistan), Teague Wyllie (Australia), Dewald Brevis (South Africa), Yash Dhull (Captain, India), Tom Prest (England), Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka), Raj Bawa (India), Vicky Ostwal (India), Ripon Mondol (Bangladesh), Awais Ali (Pakistan), Josh Boyden (England) and Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan).

