Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Meet Raj Angad Bawa, The Under-19 Indian Cricketer With Genes Of An Olympic Hockey Champion

Yuvraj Singh-fan Raj Angad Bawa, who became India’s highest individual scorer in ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup, is the grandson of 1948 London Olympics champion Tarlochan Singh.

Meet Raj Angad Bawa, The Under-19 Indian Cricketer With Genes Of An Olympic Hockey Champion
India's Raj Bawa en route to his 162 not not against Uganda in ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2022. - BCCI

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 6:46 pm

Cricket was never his first choice. Hockey was in the family blood and theatre was an option. Raj Angad Bawa entered the record books with a cricket bat in his hand in Brian Lara's land, Trinidad and Tobago. (More Cricket News)

In the ongoing ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup 2022 in the West Indies, Raj Angad Bawa saved his best against Uganda in a Group B encounter on Saturday in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Related stories

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: India Ride On Raj Bawa, Angkrish Raghuvanshi Tons To Thrash Uganda

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: COVID-Hit India Sail Into Quarterfinals With Win Vs Ireland

ICC U-19 World Cup: India Captain, 5 Others Test Positive For COVID-19

It may have been a dead rubber against Uganda, but 19-year-old, Himachal Pradesh-born Bawa made merry with the bat as India posted 405 for six wickets against the Africans still trying to find their feet in international cricket. This was India's second-highest in the history of the U-19 World Cup.

India Under-19 rode Bawa’s 162 not out and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 144 as records tumbled. Bawa took the spotlight away for surpassing Shikhar Dhawan's record 155 not out scored against Scotland in the 2004 Under-19 World Cup in Dhaka.

Raj Angad Bawa was perhaps destined to play sports. He loved dancing and theatre but a visit to the picturesque Dharamshala Stadium changed his mind. Young Bawa, much to his father Sukhwinder Bawa's happiness, wanted to play cricket.

IN HIS BLOOD

Sports was in Raj Bawa’s genes. His grandfather Tarlochan Bawa was a member of the Indian men’s hockey team that won gold in the 1948 Olympic Games in London. Tarlochan scored two goals in the Summer Games, including one in the 4-0 win against Great Britain in the final.

Raj Bawa, India Cricket
Raj Bawa (C) with his Olympian champion grandfather Tarlochan (L) and father Sukhwinder. Image Courtesy: The Indian Express

This Olympic hockey gold was the first for independent India. It played a big role in inspiring Sukhwinder to take up hockey as a career. Raj Bawa remembers the medal with great fondness.

“Whenever I see that gold medal, it gives me goosebumps, I can only imagine how important achievement it must have been, back then,” Raj Bawa has been quoted as saying to Indian Express. 

When Raj was five, his grandfather Tarlochan Singh died. He grew up on stories of his Olympian granddad narrated by his grandmother and father, who took up hockey but switched to cricket coaching after an injury early in his career.

YUVRAJ'S INFLUENCE

Sukhwinder's perseverance helped Raj hone his cricket skills. He could bowl fast and in his first match with a leather ball, Raj Angad Bawa took five wickets.

Life changed after that and after coming in close contact with Indian players like pacer VRV Singh and World Cup superstar Yuvraj Singh, there was no looking back for the fledgling cricketer.

A natural right hander, Yuvraj Singh's batting style left a massive impression on Raj Bawa. He now bowls right-arm medium pace but bats left-handed. Raj grew as an all-rounder and even played the under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy for Punjab. 

“I used to watch Yuvraj practise at my father’s coaching centre. When I first picked up the bat maybe I was trying to imitate him, and it stuck with me,” said Raj.

Raj Bawa, Yuvraj Singh
Raj Bawa (C) with Yuvraj Singh (L) and father Sukhwinder. Image Courtesy: The Indian Express

Just like Yuvraj, Raj Bawa also wears the No. 12 shirt. The figure 12 is special for him because Tarlochan and Yuvraj Singh's birthdays fall on February 12 and December 12, respectively. The youngest Bawa was born on November 12. 

Raj Angad Bawa has certainly made a promising start to his international career. Who knows he will play for India when cricket makes a return to the Summer Olympics programme for the first time after 1900.

Tags

Sports ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup 2022 Shikhar Dhawan Tarlochan Bawa 1948 Olympics London Olympics Cricket Raj Bawa India U-19 National Cricket Team India U-19 Vs Uganda U-19 India National Hockey Team
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022: COVID-hit India Fail To Field Team Vs Chinese Taipei In Mumbai

AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022: COVID-hit India Fail To Field Team Vs Chinese Taipei In Mumbai

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Seals District In Capital To Halt COVID-19 Spread

Live Streaming, East Bengal Vs Hyderabad FC: Watch ISL Football Match Live

Australian Open 2022: Top Seed Ash Barty Storms Into Quarterfinals

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Beats Malvika Bansod To End Title Drought

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1

Blanket of snow covers a hill in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Photo Gallery: It's Snowing In Himachal Pradesh!

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round