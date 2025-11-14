Nadda Calls NDA’s Bihar Mandate ‘Historic’, Says Voters Rejected ‘Jungle Raj’ for Development.

BJP chief J P Nadda termed the NDA’s sweeping Bihar victory as historic and a strong endorsement of the Modi–Nitish ‘double engine’ government.
‘The mandate shows voters have rejected the Mahagathbandhan’s
‘Jungle Raj’ and corruption’, says BJP President.
‘BJP is emerging as a single largest party’ - Nadda
As NDA celebrates its landslide victory according to trends, BJP leaders have started commenting and interpreting the mandate for Bihar.
J P Nadda, BJP national president held NDA's victory in Bihar polls as ‘historic’. “It is a seal of trust for development and welfare policies of the ‘double engine’ government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” says Nadda.
Nadda said in his X post: "resounding majority that the NDA has got in the election. It is also proof that people of Bihar have completely rejected the Mahagathbandhan's 'Jungle Raj' and corruption, and embraced the dimensions of good governance, stability, and development of the ruling coalition.” PTI reported.
“This unprecedented mandate will give a concrete form to fulfil the NDA's resolve of making Bihar a developed state and India a developed country. BJP is emerging as the single largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate.” Nadda added.
(With inputs from PTI)