Many Riders In The Bihar Election Caravan

Drawing many like him to the yatra are fears of disenfranchisement triggered by a controversial intervention of the Election Commission of India (ECI)—the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), an exercise to update the electoral rolls involving inclusion and deletion of names—in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. In an electorate of 78.9 million, 6.5 million names were removed from the state’s voter lists. According to the ECI, the deleted names were of the deceased, the permanently shifted, the absent, the duplicated or the otherwise ineligible. The INDIA bloc parties, however, have alleged collusion between the ECI and the ruling party at the Centre for what they call “vote theft”—manipulation of electoral rolls for partisan ends—and pitched the Voter Adhikar Yatra as an assertion of the rights of voters against such alleged violations.