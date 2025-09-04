At a joint press conference by leaders of all NDA constituents, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal said, “All NDA leaders strongly condemned the abusive language used against the PM and his mother from the stage of the RJD and the Congress in Darbhanga. This was not just an insult to Modi’s mother but to all mothers. The women’s wings of the NDA constituents have decided to call a Bihar bandh on September 4 in protest.” Jaiswal dded, “A mother is considered a divine figure. How can a person even think of insulting them?” He urged people of Bihar to participate in the shutdown “and stand against the act committed by the RJD and the Congress”.