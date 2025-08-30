Assam CM Sarma Accuses Congress Of Politicising Modi Abuse Row

Himanta Biswa Sarma says Congress is framing Bihar incident for political gain, responds to allegations from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: PTI
  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress of politicising alleged abuse against PM Modi during Bihar’s Voter Adhikar Yatra.

  • Sarma rejected claims of targeting Muslims, responding to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Madani’s allegations and criticism of ticket distribution.

  • The CM highlighted his exit from Congress in 2015, blaming figures like Madani for creating difficulties within the party.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to politicise an incident in Bihar in which an unidentified person allegedly used expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

According to PTI, the purported video shows the individual raising a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais in Darbhanga town as Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav departed for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said, “Far from apologising, the Congress is trying to give a political colour by alleging that a BJP worker from Madhya Pradesh was arrested in this connection.” PTI reported that he also claimed that the Congress cannot imagine anyone outside the Gandhi family becoming the prime minister.

“Prime Minister Modi has taken India to great heights in the last 11 years,” he said, adding that Congress leaders, with what he described as a “feudal mentality,” cannot tolerate the country’s rise on the global stage.

On allegations by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana A Madani that Sarma was systematically targeting Muslims through eviction drives in the state, the CM said, “Forces like him and others are trying to make Assam an Islamic fundamentalist state.”

PTI reported that Madani had claimed he wrote to Sonia Gandhi requesting that Sarma not be given a ticket because he possessed an “RSS mindset.” Sarma said this suggested Madani’s views are taken into consideration for Congress ticket distribution.

Sarma, who joined the BJP in 2015 after leaving the Congress, added, “I and several others could not continue with the Congress because of people like Madani.

(WIth inputs from PTI)

Published At:
