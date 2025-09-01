Marching With The Masses

- The tradition of political yatras continued in Bihar even after the end of British rule.

- During the 1960s and ’70s, socialist leaders like Karpoori Thakur took out marches for reservation and the other rights of the backward castes.

- Congress' Rahul Gandhi has been touring Bihar almost every month since the beginning of this year, holding roadshows and engaging with the youth—almost as if it were one uninterrupted political march.