‘Not Afraid Of FIRs’: Tejashwi Yadav Defends ‘Jumla’ Remark On PM Modi

He said, "What is the point in lodging FIRs in far-off states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Assam? The BJP shares power in Bihar, too. If they have the guts, let them lodge an FIR here. I also challenge all BJP MLAs across the country to lodge FIRs against our leader." Notably, the FIR at Gadchiroli is said to have been filed following a complaint by local BJP MLA Milind Narote.