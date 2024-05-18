On Cam: Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar Gets Slapped While Campaigning In Delhi

Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate for North East Delhi, was slapped by a youth while campaigning for the Lok Sabha election on Friday. According to reports, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
As per the viral video that showed the attack on Kanhaiya Kumar, a person can be heard saying "Kanhaiya pitne wala hai" (Kanhaiya is going to be beaten) before a youth in a black t-shirt approached Kumar on the pretext of garlanding him and slapped him.
Watch the video here:
"There is a limit that must not be crossed, even when it comes to politics; you cannot attack a woman due to your political affiliations. I condemn this incident... we have voted for you (Tiwari) twice then you must uphold dignity in your position. If I have committed a felony, then you must arrest me but circulating fake videos and sending goons is not done," said Kanhaiya Kumar.
The incident occurred when a crowd of AAP and Congress workers, along with councillors, were escorting Kumar.
Chhaya Sharma, AAP councillor from Brahmpuri who hosted the meeting with Kumar, has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. She alleged, “The person who did this was sitting next to Manoj Tiwari in a meeting. When I rushed to protect Kanhaiya, they manhandled me and threatened to kill me and my husband.”