International

Watch: Violence Breaks Out In Chaotic Taiwanese Parliament. Here's Why

The dispute saw lawmakers shoving, tackling, and hitting each other, both outside and inside the legislative chamber.

X
Violence Breaks Out In Chaotic Taiwanese Parliament | Photo: X
info_icon

Taiwan's parliament erupted into chaos on Friday as lawmakers physically fought over proposed reforms to the chamber, just days before President-elect Lai Ching-te takes office.

The dispute saw lawmakers shoving, tackling, and hitting each other, both outside and inside the legislative chamber. The clashes began before votes were cast and continued into the afternoon, with politicians from all three main parties involved.

Watch the video here:

The proposed reforms aim to give parliament greater scrutiny powers over the government, including a controversial plan to criminalise officials who make false statements in parliament. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) accuses the opposition of trying to force through the proposals without proper consultation.

Wang Mei-hui, a DPP lawmaker representing the southern city of Chiayi, told Reuters: “Why are we opposed? We want to be able to have discussions, not for there to be only one voice in the country.”

A session inside old parliament building - null
A Look At Some Of The Major Disruptions That Crippled Parliamentary Sessions

BY Kushagra Srivastava

The main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), has more seats than the DPP but not enough to form a majority on its own, so it has been working with the small Taiwan People's Party (TPP) to promote their mutual ideas. The DPP claims this is an "unconstitutional abuse of power".

The is not the first time tensions have boiled over in Taiwan's parliament. In 2020, KMT lawmakers threw pig guts on the chamber floor in a dispute over US pork imports.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Was Shyam Rangeela's Nomination From Varanasi Rejected?
  2. 15 Fall Ill After Inhaling Gas In Prawn Processing
  3. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Records Statement, FIR Mentions 'Severe' Injuries, Bibhav Skips Summon | Top Points
  4. Odisha: Congress Candidate Arrested For Assaulting Business Rival
  5. TMC Leader Shot At In West Bengal's Cooch Behar
Entertainment News
  1. 'Rabb Se Hai Dua’ Actor Tanish Mahendru Reveals His Original Passion Was Cricket
  2. Richa Chadha, Taha Shah Talks About Trolling Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: We Must Never Be Unkind
  3. Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In A Shimmery Red Gown By A Tunisian Designer On The Red Carpet
  4. 'Never Let Go' Trailer Review: Halle Berry Protects Her Sons From Evil In This Survival Thriller
  5. Ed Sheeran Tells Kapil Sharma He Wanted To Be An Actor; Recalls Auditioning For TV Show
Sports News
  1. German Bundesliga, Matchday 34, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
  3. A-League: Three Players Arrested Over Alleged Match-Fixing
  4. Archer Deepika Kumari To Train In Korea Ahead Of World Qualifiers
  5. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen Vs Augsburg Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Senior UN, Indian Embassy, Israeli Govt Officials Pay Homage To Ex-Indian Army Officer Killed In Gaza
  2. Malaysia: Man Kills 2 Officers At Police Station In Suspected Jemaah Islamiyah Attack
  3. Teen Dies After Participating In Paqui's Spicy Tortilla Chip Challenge: Autopsy
  4. North Korea Test-fires Ballistic Missile Day After US-South Korea's Fighter Jet Drill
  5. Sweden: Shooting Reported Near Israeli Embassy in Stockholm
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup