Parties Flag Aadhaar Hurdles: SC to Examine Pleas on Bihar Voter Roll Deadline

“Since the last order of the Supreme Court on August 22 permitting the filing of claims along with Aadhaar card, the number of claims has doubled from 84,305 on August 22 to 1,78,948 electors on August 27 in only five days. However, across districts, there are many instances where officers have refused to accept the claims only with the Aadhaar card. They have, in utter disregard to the Supreme Court order [of August 22], insisted upon one of the 11 documents mentioned in the ECI order of June 26,” RJD submitted.