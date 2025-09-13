Why Congress Won't Admit What Bihar Voters Know: Tejashwi Will Be CM If Opposition Wins

Political analyst and author Nalin Verma, who wrote Gopalganj to Raisina on Lalu Prasad Yadav and the politics of Bihar, sees this as Congress’s bargaining strategy. Speaking to Outlook, he said, “The hesitation to formally declare Tejashwi as the INDIA bloc’s CM face reflects Congress’s bargaining position. In politics, appearances can be misleading. Congress wants the seat-sharing formula settled first, and on its own terms. The fight for Congress isn’t about the CM's post, which is already destined for Tejashwi. It’s about seats. And every party in the alliance knows that Tejashwi will eventually be the face.”