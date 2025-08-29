RJD, AIMIM Move Supreme Court To Extend Bihar Voter Roll Claims Deadline

Supreme Court to hear pleas of RJD and AIMIM on September 1; parties seek more time citing surge in claims during Bihar electoral roll revision.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar voter list revision, SIR, Bihar elections 2025, RJD Supreme Court plea
The SIR, the first such exercise in Bihar since 2003, has become politically contentious. Photo: Anil Shakya
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • RJD and AIMIM have moved the Supreme Court seeking more time to file claims in Bihar’s voter roll revision.

  • The pleas will be heard on September 1, the same day the current deadline for filing claims and objections ends.

  • Petitioners cited a sharp surge in claim submissions, with nearly 1.75 lakh filed since mid-August.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear pleas filed by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) seeking an extension of the September 1 deadline for filing claims and objections in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said the applications would be taken up on September 1. According to PTI, advocate Prashant Bhushan and senior advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for the RJD, argued that multiple parties have sought more time for filing claims.

INDIA bloc's protest march to EC - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

BY Outlook News Desk

Advocate Nizam Pasha, representing the AIMIM, submitted that the scale of claims had surged in recent days. “The number of claims filed are exponentially rising. The deadline needs to be extended,” Alam told the court. PTI reported that while 80,000 claims had been filed before the Supreme Court’s August 22 order, nearly 95,000 more were submitted afterwards.

Related Content
Related Content

When the bench asked why the petitioners had not approached the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bhushan said a request had been made but was not considered. PTI reported that the petitioners pressed for an urgent hearing given the approaching deadline.

On August 22, the apex court directed the ECI to accept claims through both online and physical modes in the ongoing revision. Earlier, on August 14, it had asked the poll panel to publish by August 19 the details of 65 lakh voters excluded from the draft rolls and to accept Aadhaar as valid identity proof.

null - null
CPI(ML) Liberation Holds Rally In Ranchi Against Voter List Revision In Bihar

BY PTI

The SIR, the first such exercise in Bihar since 2003, has become politically contentious. The revision has reduced the state’s total registered voters from 7.9 crore to 7.24 crore, triggering sharp criticism from opposition parties.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  2. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  3. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  4. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  5. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Cruises To Third Round

  2. US Open: Coco Gauff Cries Fights Tears To Reach Round 3

  3. US Open 2025: Swiatek Sweats But Advances To Third Round

  4. US Open 2025 Round 2 Wrap: Iga Swiatek Fends Off Suzan Lamens, Naomi Osaka Registers Victory

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Alexei Popyrin To Continue Title Defence

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  2. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

  3. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  4. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  5. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  2. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit