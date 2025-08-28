Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

Election Commission receives over 1.95 lakh requests for inclusion and exclusion in Bihar’s draft voter list.
Nearly 25,000 cases have been settled during the ongoing Special Investigation Revision drive.
No national party has filed claims or objections yet; CPI(ML)-Liberation filed 79 pleas, RJD 3.
The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday said that it has received over 1.95 lakh applications for inclusion and exclusion of names in Bihar’s draft electoral roll during the ongoing Special Investigation Revision (SIR) drive. Of these, nearly 25,000 cases have been settled so far.
according to The Hindu, The revision exercise, which allows citizens to apply for corrections, additions, or deletions in the voter list, is currently underway across the State. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been conducting field visits to verify documents submitted by applicants. A BLO was recently seen checking documents at Kamalpur village under Jalalgarh block in Bihar’s Purnia district.
Interestingly, no national party, including the BJP and the Congress, has so far filed claims or objections even though four days remain before the process concludes.
Among State-level political parties, the CPI (ML)-Liberation has submitted 79 pleas, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has filed 3. Both parties are recognised State parties in Bihar.
The revision of electoral rolls in Bihar comes ahead of crucial political developments in the State. With the Election Commission opening the window for corrections and objections, the exercise is seen as vital to ensuring fair representation of voters in the upcoming polls.