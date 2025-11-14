Bihar's Verdict: RJD's Fall From Grace— From 75 To 25

This marks a devastating blow for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is now set to secure its lowest seat count since 2010, when the party managed just 22 seats, securing 18.84 per cent of the vote. The situation is all the more poignant given the party's earlier resurgence. In 2015, in alliance with the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), the RJD made a strong comeback, winning 80 out of the 101 seats it contested and increasing its vote share to 32.92 per cent.