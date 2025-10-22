Ashok Gehlot Meets Lalu Prasad To Ease Congress-RJD Tensions Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Gehlot said a “friendly fight” in a few constituencies was “no big deal”, and expressed confidence that issues would be settled before the nomination withdrawal deadline.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot | File Photo
Summary
  1. Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot met RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday to resolve differences between the allies within the INDIA bloc before the Bihar elections.

  2. He emphasised Bihar’s political significance after the alliance’s loss in Maharashtra, calling for unity to defeat the NDA, which he accused of dividing society and harming the economy.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot met with RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday, reportedly to deduce the tensions with the ally ahead of Bihar elections.

The disturbance between the allies had created a rift in the INDIA alliance. After the meeting, Gehlot stated that Bihar was "extremely important" for the opposition alliance. He did not answer if Congress would declare Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate

"Why do you want me to make such an announcement?" Gehlot said, evading journalists’ questions. 

Gehlot said, "You have seen the chemistry between Rahul and Tejashwi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra two months ago when the two leaders travelled across the state. They will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time".

Of the 243 seats in the assembly, the RJD and Congress are contesting 143 and 61 respectively. However, both parties are headed for a "friendly fight" in at least five constituencies. Congress is also up against CPI candidates in three other seats.

Upon arrival, Gehlot had told the media that “a friendly fight in five or ten seats was no big deal." After the meeting with Prasad, he said "we hope things will be ironed out by the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers tomorrow".

Five of these seats fall in the first phase of elections, for which the deadline for withdrawal ended on Monday.

"It is extremely important for us to win the polls. More so after the alliance of which Congress was a part lost Maharashtra. The Bihar polls will set the tone for national politics. It is essential that the NDA, which has caused divisions in society and messed up the economy, gets a setback. The people of Bihar are wise enough to realise this," Gehlot said. Gehlot was accompanied by Krishna Allavaru, the AICC Bihar in-charge.

Gehlot and Allavaru said that the Mahagathbandhan will hold a joint press conference in the poll-bound state tomorrow, October 23

Gehlot alleged that "the turmoil in the NDA is, in fact, greater than it is in our camp. But the media does not highlight that because of bias in favour of the ruling coalition".

Published At:
