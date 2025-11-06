'Roti Should Be Flipped': Lalu Prasad Calls For Change In Govt

Lalu’s rhetoric is being read as part of the RJD’s broader strategy to connect emotionally with the state’s rural and younger voters through familiar imagery and idioms.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar politics, RJD, Jungle Raj, Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar
The metaphor of turning the roti, he added, signified the need to keep governance active and responsive, warning against stagnation in power. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The RJD chief urged voters to end the NDA’s 20-year rule in Bihar, using the metaphor “Tawa se roti palatati rehni chahiye, nahi toh jal jayegi” to stress the need for political renewal.

  • Push for Tejashwi-Led Youth Government: Lalu pitched his son Tejashwi Yadav as the face of a “young government,” highlighting generational change as the central theme of the RJD’s campaign.

  • Election Momentum Builds: The first phase of polling in 121 constituencies saw a 13.13% turnout by 9 a.m., setting the tone for an election where youth, employment, and governance are key issues ahead of the next phase on November 11.

As Bihar went to polls in the first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav made a strong pitch for change, urging voters to end the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) 20-year rule in the state. Using a metaphor drawn from the kitchen, Lalu said, “Tawa se roti palatati rehni chahiye, nahi toh jal jayegi” — meaning “The bread must be turned on the pan continuously, otherwise it will burn.” The remark, loaded with political symbolism, was a call for fresh leadership and what he termed a “youth government” led by his son, Tejashwi Yadav.

Related Content
Related Content

Lalu’s statement, made as polling began in 121 constituencies across 18 districts, underscored the RJD’s campaign message of generational change and political renewal. “Twenty years is too long. Now the time has come for a young government in Bihar,” he said, highlighting Tejashwi’s leadership as central to the party’s vision for a new Bihar. The metaphor of turning the roti, he added, signified the need to keep governance active and responsive, warning against stagnation in power.

While the NDA is seeking to defend its two-decade-long hold over Bihar, the RJD-led alliance is attempting to energise the campaign around youth issues, unemployment, and social justice — themes that resonate with a significant section of the electorate.

Lalu’s rhetoric is being read as part of the RJD’s broader strategy to connect emotionally with the state’s rural and younger voters through familiar imagery and idioms. By invoking everyday life — the act of flipping a roti on a tawa — he cast the call for political change in intimate, relatable terms. Whether that symbolism translates into electoral momentum will be tested when the state heads into its second phase of polling on November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, 4th T20I: AUS Restrict IND To 167-Run Total; Ellis, Zampa Shine With Ball

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Fakhar Early; Babar, Saim At Crease | PAK 16/1 (3)

  3. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  5. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Unveils Hydrogen Bomb, Says Has ‘100% Proof’ Of 'Vote Chori' In Haryana

  2. Third Student Assault Case in Two Weeks Reported in Himachal School

  3. The Baahubalis Of Bihar: Muscle And Dynasty Still Shape The Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 05, 2025

  5. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  2. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Zohran Mamdani Creates History By Winning New York Mayoral Race

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. India Vs Australia Live Score, 4th T20I: AUS Restrict IND To 167-Run Total; Ellis, Zampa Shine With Ball

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Fakhar Early; Babar, Saim At Crease | PAK 16/1 (3)

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report