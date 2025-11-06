Congress Accuses NDA Of Neglecting Seemanchal, Bhagalpur; Questions PM’s Unfulfilled Promises

He also referred to findings from the Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI), which he said highlighted the extent of deprivation in Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj and Katihar. “In Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj, and Katihar: 73% of households do not have a tap or hand pump; 33% defecate in the open; 65% use wood-fired stoves—a risk of lung disease; and 84% have less than three basic items (such as a TV, fan, or bicycle) in their homes. Most households depend on agriculture, but more than 40% are landless,” Ramesh said.