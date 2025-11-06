Congress Accuses NDA Of Neglecting Seemanchal, Bhagalpur; Questions PM’s Unfulfilled Promises

Jairam Ramesh cites stalled projects and rising poverty in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, says people will answer through votes.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar elections 2025, Congress NDA clash, Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh File Photo; Representative image
  • Congress alleges NDA ignored Seemanchal and Bhagalpur’s development.

  • Jairam Ramesh questions delays in Vikramshila University and Darbhanga AIIMS.

  • Party says Bihar voters will respond to neglect in the upcoming polls.

The Congress on Thursday accused the NDA government in Bihar of neglecting the development of Bhagalpur and the Seemanchal region, alleging that the ruling alliance has made “false promises” and failed to deliver on key commitments. The party said people would respond to this neglect by voting against the NDA in the upcoming state polls, according to PTI.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh questioned the government’s track record, saying the so-called “double-engine government” had left Seemanchal in a state of disrepair.

“‘Pradhan Mantri ka jhooth sabse mazboot’!! Today, the Prime Minister is coming to Bhagalpur and Seemanchal. On this occasion, we want to remind him of some of his past false promises and ask him a few direct questions,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s 2015 announcement of a Vikramshila Central University in Bhagalpur, Ramesh noted that the proposed 500-acre, ₹500 crore project had not progressed. “Did Vikramshila also vanish like the ₹1.25 lakh crore package?” he asked.

He also cited the Prime Minister’s 2014 remarks about the Motihari Sugar Mill, saying, “Next time I visit, I will drink tea made with sugar from this mill.” Ramesh remarked, “Eleven years have passed. People are still waiting for tea. Why did the Prime Minister tell such a blatant lie to the people of Motihari?”

The Congress leader further questioned the delay in setting up the AIIMS in Darbhanga. “In 2020, a promise of ₹1,264 crore was made for the Darbhanga AIIMS. To date, neither the building has been constructed nor the hospital has been operational. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also claimed that the Darbhanga AIIMS would be operational in 2023. Will the Darbhanga AIIMS ever become a reality beyond the manifesto?” he said.

Ramesh cited data from the NITI Aayog, claiming that poverty and deprivation remain widespread in Seemanchal. “The NITI Aayog report states: 52% of the population of Araria, 50% of Purnia, and more than 45% of Kishanganj-Katihar still struggle with multidimensional poverty,” he said.

According to PTI, Ramesh alleged that the BJP-JD(U) alliance, in power for nearly two decades, had failed to address poverty in the region. “Why has the double-engine government neglected Seemanchal and left this region in such a state of disrepair?” he asked.

He also referred to findings from the Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI), which he said highlighted the extent of deprivation in Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj and Katihar. “In Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj, and Katihar: 73% of households do not have a tap or hand pump; 33% defecate in the open; 65% use wood-fired stoves—a risk of lung disease; and 84% have less than three basic items (such as a TV, fan, or bicycle) in their homes. Most households depend on agriculture, but more than 40% are landless,” Ramesh said.

He added that the region continues to face shortages of education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. “There is only poverty and migration. The Prime Minister's development is not visible here even remotely,” he stated.

Ramesh asserted that voters in Bhagalpur and Seemanchal would register their dissatisfaction through the ballot. “This time the people of Seemanchal and Bhagalpur will respond to this neglect by defeating the NDA with the power of their votes,” he said.

According to PTI, the Bihar Assembly elections are being conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The opposition INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress and Left parties, has named RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

(With inputs from PTI)

