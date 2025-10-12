Seat-Sharing In INDIA Bloc Delayed As Lalu And Tejashwi Yadav Depart For Delhi

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, have left for Delhi, potentially delaying finalization of the INDIA bloc's seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Speculation suggests the Yadavs' visit aims to seek intervention from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve pending issues in the seat-sharing negotiations.
The delay comes amid internal disagreements within the alliance, including the CPI(ML)'s demand for a larger share of seats, which has yet to be addressed.
The finalization of the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections by the INDIA alliance has been postponed as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, left for Delhi on Saturday.
Sources suggest that the Yadavs' visit aims to seek intervention from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve pending issues in the seat-sharing negotiations. The RJD and Congress have reportedly agreed to disagree on five seats, which has delayed the finalization of the seat-sharing formula.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has urged the RJD to finalize the seat-sharing agreement by October 14, emphasizing the need for clarity and coordination among allies to present a united front.
Despite these challenges, the INDIA alliance remains committed to presenting a unified front in the upcoming elections. The alliance aims to address internal disagreements and finalize the seat-sharing arrangement promptly to ensure a cohesive electoral strategy.
As the election date approaches, all eyes are on the INDIA alliance to see if they can resolve these issues and present a united front to the electorate.