Prashant Kishor Kicks Off Bihar Campaign From Tejashwi Yadav's Turf, Vows to Repeat 'Amethi-Like Defeat'

Jan Suraaj founder begins his trail from Raghopur, takes swipe at RJD chief and Bihar ministers, says people must stop voting on caste lines.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prashant Kishor launched his campaign from Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav’s home constituency, warning that the RJD leader would face a loss like Rahul Gandhi’s in Amethi.

  • Addressing locals, Kishor criticised voters for supporting candidates on caste loyalty and promised change through his Jan Suraaj Party.

  • He said the party’s central committee would decide its Raghopur candidate, adding that even he may contest depending on feedback from the area.

Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, began his campaign trail on Saturday from Raghopur, the hometown of Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the RJD, whom he promised to trounce like "Rahul Gandhi's defeat from Amethi."

The assembly constituency in Vaishali district, which is located directly across the Ganga and roughly 50 km from the state capital, gave the 47-year-old politician a hearty welcome, with garlands draped around his neck to the rhythms of drums pounded by fervent supporters.

The former poll strategist, who has spent the last five years travelling about his home state primarily on foot, was observed conversing with people from dusty areas who were complaining about the absence of schools and other essential facilities.

The general public, including many women, were reprimanded by Kishor for "voting for the wrong person, in the name of caste loyalty." Kishor is optimistic that his one-year-old party will make an impression in the next elections.

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor | - PTI
"What a large man your local MLA is. Twice, he served as deputy chief minister. Have you ever confided in him about your issues? He made a questioning remark that prompted responses indicating they were unsuccessful in obtaining an audience with Tejashwi Yadav, 35.

Earlier, before leaving for Raghopur, Kishor spoke to journalists in Patna, who told him that rumours were afloat that Yadav, who is representing the constituency for a second consecutive term, may contest an additional seat this time.

Breaking into a grin, he said, "At present, there is just a speculation that Jan Suraaj Party will give a strong candidate in Raghopur, and Tejashwi Yadav is so scared. Let him contest from two seats. His fate in Raghopur will be the same as that of Rahul Gandhi in 2019, when the Congress leader fought two seats, but ended up losing his stronghold of Amethi." Notably, Gandhi, currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had managed to win the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

He ran from two seats in the Lok Sabha last year, Wayanad and Rae Bareli, which his mother, Sonia Gandhi, had held multiple times.

Gandhi left Wayanad after winning both seats, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was elected in a by-election.

The Congress also reclaimed Amethi, when BJP MP and former Union minister Smriti Irani was defeated by less popular challenger Kishori Lal Sharma.

Kishor was also questioned about his repeated claims that he was prepared to compete against Yadav from Raghopur himself in order to try his hand at playing a big killer.

He replied, "The Jan Suraaj Party's central election committee meeting is scheduled for Sunday, and the feedback he would receive from Raghopur will also be up for discussion. Based on that, the most suitable candidate will be decided. I cannot say whether it is going to be me. The decision has to be taken by the party." Kishor was also asked whether Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh could have announced the decision not to contest assembly polls out of fear, a day after the latter's estranged wife Jyoti met the Jan Suraaj Party founder.

He replied, "Pawan Singh is not an enemy. He is a personal friend, and it does not matter to me that he is in the BJP. When his wife came to me to share her insecurities, I gave her assurance just like a brother. We are very clear that neither I nor Jan Suraaj Party is going to meddle in their marital dispute." Jyoti was understood to have approached Kishor with the request for a ticket, though she denied it when journalists asked her about the same.

Kishor said, "It is tainted leaders like (Deputy CM) Samrat Choudhary and (ministers) Ashok Choudhary and Mangal Pandey who seem to be living in fear of Jan Suraaj. Ashok Choudhary has rhetorically claimed that he will not pursue his defamation case against me but will fight it out in the people's court. Let him declare which assembly seat he is going to contest. We are ready." He also made light of several aspirants voicing dissatisfaction after the party released its first list of 51 candidates a couple of days ago.

"It is natural. Thousands of people have built the Jan Suraaj Party with their blood, tears and sweat. It is never possible to accommodate them all when the assembly has only 243 seats. But we are a democratic party which does not keep its doors shut. Everything will be resolved," claimed Kishor. 

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
