Elections

Bihar: BJP Suspends Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh For Contesting LS Polls As Independent Candidate

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is the NDA nominee from the south Bihar seat.

X/@PawanSingh909
BJP suspends Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh from the party for contesting as an independent candidate Photo: X/@PawanSingh909
info_icon

The Bihar unit of BJP on Wednesday suspended Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh from the party for contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Karakat seat as an independent candidate.

Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is the NDA nominee from the south Bihar seat. Singh threw his hat in the ring in the Karakat constituency after turning down a BJP ticket from Asansol in West Bengal.

“Pawan Singh has been suspended with immediate effect from the BJP for contesting as an independent candidate from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat in Bihar against the party’s decision. This act is considered anti-party. The decision to suspend Singh has been taken by Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary,” the party said in a statement.

Elections to the Karakat seat will be held on June 1.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. As Pakistan Brings Back Over 500 Students, Parents Of Indian Students In Kyrgyzstan Appeal To Centre
  2. MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men In SUV; Accused Held
  3. Woman Kills Child After Fight With Husband In Nagpur; Roams With Body For 4 Km
  4. Heatwave: Amid Unbearable Temperatures, See How India Is Beating The Heat
  5. Heatwave: No Respite Anytime Soon; Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab Under Red Alert | Key Points
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Why Him And Anurag Kashyap Didn't Work For A Decade: He Didn't Need Me, I Didn't Need Him
  2. 'Savi' Trailer Review: Divya Khossla Shines In Extraordinary Journey Of Saving Her Husband; Anil Kapoor Nails His Part
  3. Richa Chadha Lauds Mallika Sherawat's Cannes Looks, Says The Actress 'Created Her Own Persona'
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd Pre-Wedding Bash To Be Held On A Luxury Cruise With 300 VIP Guests? Check Out All Deets
  5. Suhana Khan Turns 24: BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Extend Special Birthday Wishes
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  2. IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: KKR Thrash SRH By Eight Wickets To Enter Their 4th Final - In Pics
  3. Thousands Of Fans Flock To Watch Nadal Practice Ahead Of French Open
  4. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Will It Rain Today At The Narendra Modi Stadium? Know Ahmedabad’s Weather Forecast
World News
  1. Rescuers Search Through Wreckage Of Helicopter After Crash Kills Iran President
  2. Singapore Airlines CEO Says 'Very Sorry' After Turbulence Leaves Flight Passenger Dead, 70 Injured
  3. Russian Attacks On Ukraine Power Grid Touch Kyiv With Blackouts Ahead Of Peak Demand
  4. 3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash In US' Georgia
  5. US Says No Aid Entering Gaza; Ireland Working To Recognise Palestine | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Yogi's Take On Inheritance Tax; BJP Expels Bhojpuri Singer For Contesting Against NDA Candidate
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia