What did Anjali Raghav say after the incident?

On Saturday, Anjali shared two videos on her Instagram handle, saying that she had been very disturbed for the past two days. The video from the event shows Pawan touching her waist, saying that something was stuck. Anjali said that when she asked her team member if anything was really stuck, they told her nothing was there. That's when she felt really bad and angry, and even felt like crying. But she didn’t know what to do, because according to her, everyone there was their fan.