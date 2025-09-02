Anjali Raghav slammed Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh for 'inappropriately' touching her at an event
She condemned his behaviour and said she would not work in the Bhojpuri industry
Pawan apologised to Anjali, saying he had 'no wrong intention'
Recently, a video went viral where Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh was 'inappropriately' touching actress Anjali Raghav's waist during a public event in Lucknow. They were there to promote their new song, Saiya Seva Kare. After the clip started doing the rounds, Singh faced backlash from a section of netizens for touching the actress without her consent.
Later, Raghav also took to her Instagram handle to condemn his actions, and even said that she would quit the Bhojpuri film industry. In one of her videos, the actress said that she has been receiving constant messages from people questioning her silence on stage. Following this, Singh apologised to Raghav.
Pawan Singh apologises to Anjali Raghav
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Pawan said that he had no "wrong intention" towards Anjali. He wrote his note in Hindi: "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga (Anjali, due to my busy schedule, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about the matter, I felt very bad)."
He concluded his note: "Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi byawahaar se taqleef huyi ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (I had no wrong intention towards you as we are artists. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, then I apologise)."
What did Anjali Raghav say after the incident?
On Saturday, Anjali shared two videos on her Instagram handle, saying that she had been very disturbed for the past two days. The video from the event shows Pawan touching her waist, saying that something was stuck. Anjali said that when she asked her team member if anything was really stuck, they told her nothing was there. That's when she felt really bad and angry, and even felt like crying. But she didn’t know what to do, because according to her, everyone there was their fan.
She also added, “I absolutely do not support touching any girl without her permission. To begin with, it is very wrong. And to touch someone in this manner is extremely wrong." She even said that she will no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry.