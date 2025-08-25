Delhi HC Sets Aside CIC Order Directing CBSE To Share Smriti Irani’s Class X, XII Records

"Whether the (then) Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani has cleared the matriculation examination in the year 1991 and intermediate examination in the year 1993 from your Board?" was one of the questions Mohd Naushadudin asked the CBSE in his RTI application. "If yes", the requester said, "then I want xerox copies of her class X and XII admit card (hall ticket) and mark-sheet." The RTI petitioner filed a first appeal with the CBSE's First Appellate Authority after the public information officer rejected the requested information, and the PIO's decision was affirmed.