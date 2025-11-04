Smriti Irani Says NDA Govt In Bihar Uplifted Women From Shadow Of Helplessness, Fear

The remarks came in light of RJD MP Manoj Jha letter to the EC on October 31, accusing the Bihar government of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by transferring money to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Smriti Irani Says NDA Govt In Bihar Uplifted Women From Shadow Of Helplessness, Fear
Smriti Irani PC | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
  • Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that the NDA government in Bihar uplifted women from the shadow of helplessness and fear.

  • The remarks came in light of RJD MP Manoj Jha letter to the EC on October 31.

  • Jha had claimed it constitutes a clear and deliberate breach of the MCC provisions that came into effect on October 6

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that the NDA government in Bihar uplifted women from the shadow of helplessness and fear, paving the way for their empowerment. She expressed her concern over RJD's appeal to the Election Commission to “stall” the benefits of women's welfare schemes in Bihar. 

“The ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ has benefitted more than 3 crore women in Bihar, and 1.16 crore women have received benefits under the Ujjawala Yojana. We have also seen the fulfilment of the promise of toilets in each household,” Irani told reporters. 

“For me, it’s a matter of pain that on one hand, the NDA government is directly transferring money into the accounts of women beneficiaries in Bihar, while on the other, RJD leaders have given a written proposal to the EC to stall the benefits,” she said.

The remarks came in light of RJD MP Manoj Jha letter to the EC on October 31, accusing the Bihar government of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by transferring money to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on October 17, 24 and 31.

Jha had claimed it constitutes a clear and deliberate breach of the MCC provisions that came into effect on October 6, following the announcement of the Bihar assembly election schedule.

“The women of Bihar are confident that the NDA will form government in Bihar again, and not the ‘thug bandhan’,” she said, in an apparent reference to the Mahagathbandhan in the state.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
Tags

