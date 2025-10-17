Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

In Bihar’s ruling NDA coalition, women are central to campaign promises but remain marginalised in actual representation. Despite claims about women’s empowerment, the NDA has fielded only 12.5 per cent female candidates in the 2025 assembly elections.



Take, for instance, Kusum Devi, the sitting BJP MLA from Gopalganj Sadar, whose ticket was abruptly revoked. In her place, the BJP fielded Subhash Singh. Deeply upset, Kusum Devi questioned the BJP’s commitment to women’s respect and empowerment, saying that a party that talks of “nari shakti” (women’s strength) cannot humiliate a woman in this manner.



Similarly, Neha Saifi, a long-time JDU worker, was confident she would get the ticket from West Chouparan (seat no. 9). But the party instead nominated Samriddh Verma, the son of a former MLA. “I was sure I’d get the ticket,” she told Outlook, “but nepotism prevailed. They talk about 33 per cent reservation for women, but in practice, it’s zero. What hurts more than being denied a ticket is that most women who did get one are beneficiaries of political nepotism.”



Both BJP and JDU — the two main NDA partners — are contesting 101 seats each and have selected just 13 women each (12.9 per cent per party). LJP (Ram Vilas) gave tickets to two women out of 29 (6.9 per cent), while Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM allotted one or two each, representing similar low percentages.



This limited representation comes despite the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Parliament in 2023, which promised 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures. Although not yet implemented, most political parties publicly supported it. Still, Bihar’s 243-seat assembly sees only 12.5 per cent women candidates.



Women Lead the Vote, But Not the Representation



The gap between women as voters and as representatives is stark. Women make up 3.5 crore of Bihar’s voters, compared to 3.9 crore men, and they consistently outvote men. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 59.4 per cent of women voted, compared to 53 per cent of men. Yet, political parties fail to translate this electoral strength into political representation.



To woo this crucial constituency, the NDA government launched several women-focused welfare schemes just before the election — including the Chief Minister’s Women Employment Scheme, which promises ₹10,000 financial aid to 75 lakh women. Activists argue that these symbolic gestures cannot replace structural representation.



“They Want Women’s Votes, Not Women in Politics”



Social activist Nivedita Jha remarks, “The truth is that political parties want women’s votes, not women in politics. Nitish Kumar owes much of his success to women voters. He understands their importance, that’s why he announced financial support before the elections. It shows they will use women’s votes but deny them participation.”