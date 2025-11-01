RJD’s Manoj Jha Accuses Bihar Government of Violating MCC With Pre-Poll Cash Transfers

Manoj Jha has accused the Bihar government of breaching the Model Code of Conduct with cash transfers before elections.
The RJD MP wrote to the Election Commission citing disbursements made in October and one planned for 7 November.
Bihar votes in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with counting on 14 November.
RJD MP Manoj Jha has written to the Election Commission (EC), urging action after alleging that the Bihar government contravened the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by transferring funds to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on 17, 24 and 31 October, 2025.
He said a further disbursement is planned for 7 November, four days before the second phase of polling in Bihar, and raised the matter in a letter to the EC. PTI reported the complaint was lodged on Friday.
“I am writing to lodge a formal and strong protest against the brazen violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the government of Bihar through the direct cash transfer of Rs 10,000 to beneficiaries on 17, 24 and 31 October, 2025 under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana,” Jha said in his letter to the EC. “Besides, as the enclosed schedule suggests. The next proposed date for disbursement is 7 November...,” he added.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said the transfers amounted to a clear and deliberate breach of the MCC, which came into force on 6 October after the Bihar Assembly election schedule was announced.
“The aforementioned action by the Bihar government violates multiple provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and undermines the constitutional mandate for free and fair elections,” he alleged.
Jha said the payments during the MCC period raised serious concerns because the code bars announcements or distributions of financial benefits that could sway voters.
“In light of the above violations, I respectfully request that the Election Commission of India acknowledge this complaint and take immediate and strong action,” he added, and asked the poll panel for a written acknowledgement and “timely information” on any steps taken.
The NDA government in Bihar launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana to provide an initial grant of Rs 10,000 to women to start enterprises, as part of a broader effort to promote self-employment and women’s empowerment.
Polling in Bihar is scheduled in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with counting on 14 November, PTI reported.