Mizoram CM Lalduhoma, Adviser Dr Chinzah Accused Of Violating Model Code Of Conduct Ahead Of Dampa By-Poll

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and his adviser and MLA Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah have been accused over the alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the by-poll in the Dampa Assembly seat, an official said on Sunday, PTI reported. The complaint was filed by the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF).
The complaint stated that Lalduhoma and Chinzah recently promised several projects and distributed free medicine to people, respectively, violating the MCC. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ethel Rothangpuii said that an explanation has been received by the CEO's office from the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) after show cause notices were served to the chief minister and his adviser following the complaint.
The complaint was forwarded to District Election Officer (DEO) of Mamit district and returning officer (RO) of the Dampa assembly seat to investigate the matter, she said.
The explanation by the ZPM and the DEO's report have been analysed by the CEO's office and will be referred to the poll panel for final decision likely on Monday. Advocate Zothansangi Hmar, on behalf of the MNF, submitted a complaint to the CEO's office accusing Lalduhoma of announcing on October 21 that a Rs 700 crore water supply project to feed Reiek and other 14 villages would be taken up and also promised to provide farmers with turmeric processing machines.
Hmar also alleged that on October 17, Chinzah organised free health clinics at Parvatui and Phulpui West villages and distributed a large amount of medicines free of cost.
