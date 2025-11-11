Voting Begins For Dampa Assembly Bypoll In Mizoram

Hectic campaigning for the by-election to the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district ended on Sunday. Counting of votes will be held on November 14, they said.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
mizoram Bypoll
The ruling ZPM fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition MNF nominated its senior vice-president R Lalthangliana. Photo: x.com
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Campaigning for the Dampa assembly by-election in Mizoram’s Mamit district ended on Sunday, with results on November 14.

  • Polling officials and Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed to remote and sensitive polling stations, including those near the Bangladesh border.

  • In the final campaign push, MNF chief Zoramthanga criticised the ruling Zoram People’s Movement, claiming it would not complete its term and could lose power by 2028.

Voting for the Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram’s Mamit district began on Tuesday under tight security arrangements, officials said.

Polling began at 7 am and will be conducted till 4 pm across 41 booths in the constituency, which shares borders with Bangladesh and Tripura.

The ruling ZPM fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition MNF nominated its senior vice-president R Lalthangliana.

The Congress fielded party vice-president John Rotluangliana, while the BJP nominated Lalhmingthanga.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

Hectic campaigning for the by-election to the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district ended on Sunday, election officials said. Counting of votes will be held on November 14, they said.

Polling officials assigned for six far-flung polling stations have left for their respective polling stations on Sunday, Mamit election officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu said.

Additionally, three sections of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to be deployed at three critical polling stations in Silsury near the Bangladesh border have also left for their destination on Sunday, he said. Polling officials for the remaining 35 polling stations will leave for their destination on Monday, he said.

Meanwhile, political parties were busy making the last pitch to woo the voters on Sunday.

Although the deadline for the campaign ended on Sunday, political parties held functions to mark the closure of campaigns at different villages on Saturday.

Addressing a campaign closing function at Reiek village on Saturday, main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga hit out at ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), claiming that the party may not complete its full term.

He claimed that ZPM will be wiped out from the state politics in the next assembly elections due in 2028.

- With inputs from PTI

Published At:
Tags

