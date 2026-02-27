Mizoram CM Presents Rs 17,469.91 Crore Budget for 2026-27

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma presented a Rs 17,469.91 crore budget for 2026-27.
The government will continue its flagship 'Bana Kaih' program to support farmers’ livelihoods, allocating Rs 350 crore, including Rs 150 crore for procurement of key crops.
Total revenue receipts, including Rs 8,608.08 crore from central tax devolution, are projected at Rs 17,469.91 crore.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday tabled a Rs 17,469.91 crore budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal in the state assembly, prioritising improvements in social infrastructure, connectivity, and the agriculture sector.
He also presented the supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal, totaling Rs 3,724.25 crore.
Presenting his third budget since the Zoram People’s Movement came to power in December 2023, Lalduhoma, who also manages the finance portfolio, said his government will continue its flagship “‘Bana Kaih’ (hand holding)” scheme aimed at enhancing farmers’ livelihoods.
He noted that the Mizoram government has allocated Rs 350 crore for the scheme, with Rs 150 crore earmarked specifically for the procurement of designated key crops.
Lalduhoma added that the total revenue receipts, including Rs 8,608.08 crore from central tax devolution, are projected at Rs 17,469.91 crore, while total expenditure is estimated at Rs 17,076.92 crore.