Mizoram Dampa Bypoll Result: MNF Candidate Leads By 590 Votes In Dampa Bypoll

Mizoram’s opposition party Mizo National Front's candidate R Lalthangliana was leading by 590 votes in the bypoll to the Dampa assembly seat after the fourth round of counting. Lalthangliana secured 6,027 votes, with his nearest rival Vanlalsailova of the ruling ZPM bagging 5,437 votes.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. Polling for the Dampa assembly seat was held peacefully on Tuesday with 83.07 per cent of the 20,888 eligible voters exercising their franchise in the bypoll.
Five candidates of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, BJP and the People's Conference (PC) party are in the fray.
Polling for the Dampa assembly seat was held peacefully with 83.07 per cent of the 20,888 eligible voters exercising their franchise in the bypoll.
For the MNF, the bypoll holds special significance, as a defeat would further reduce its strength in the 40-member assembly and jeopardise its claim to the post of leader of opposition.
With PTI inputs