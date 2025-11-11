BJP Files Complaint Against RJD for MCC Violation Over Social Media Post

The BJP accused the RJD of violating the Model Code of Conduct through a misleading social media post on polling day.
The party said the post falsely claimed NDA allies were blocking each other’s votes, calling it divisive and fabricated.
Citing Sections 123(4) and 171G of the RP Act, the BJP urged the EC to act, remove the post, and launch an inquiry.
During the second round of the Bihar elections, the BJP filed a formal complaint against the RJD on Tuesday, alleging that it had violated the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other legal restrictions through a social media post.
The BJP claimed in a written protest to the chief election officer that the RJD's tweet amounted to "deliberate attempts to manipulate voter perception on the day of polling," claiming that such activities "strike at the root of democracy." The RJD claimed on its Facebook page earlier in the day that employees of the BJP and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) were not helping the Janata Dal (United) win votes, and vice versa, and that none of the three parties' leaders had refuted this assertion.
The BJP, in its complaint, said the post "falsely alleges that workers of the BJP and LJP are preventing electors from voting in favour of JD(U), and that JD(U) workers are not allowing votes to be cast for the BJP."
Terming it to be "utterly baseless and fabricated", the BJP alleged that the post aimed at creating distrust and division among NDA alliance partners, influencing voters on polling day, disturbing communal harmony and electoral peace, and misleading the electorate through false propaganda.
Additionally, the saffron party asserted that the position violated Sections 123(4) and 171G of the 1951 Representation of the People Act. While making false remarks against a candidate or party is considered a corrupt behaviour under Section 123(4), publishing false information related to elections is punishable under Section 171G.
The BJP asked the Election Commission to take the necessary steps, such as requesting that Meta remove the position, issuing a showcause notice, and conducting a factual investigation, among other things.