BJP Files Complaint Against RJD for MCC Violation Over Social Media Post

During the second round of the Bihar elections, the BJP filed a formal complaint against the RJD on Tuesday, alleging that it had violated the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other legal restrictions through a social media post.



The BJP claimed in a written protest to the chief election officer that the RJD's tweet amounted to "deliberate attempts to manipulate voter perception on the day of polling," claiming that such activities "strike at the root of democracy." The RJD claimed on its Facebook page earlier in the day that employees of the BJP and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) were not helping the Janata Dal (United) win votes, and vice versa, and that none of the three parties' leaders had refuted this assertion.