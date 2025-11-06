Bihar Election 2025: A Test Of Modi’s Popularity And NDA Alliance

The BJP leads the state’s ruling alliance, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) at its head. Kumar, 74, has governed for nearly two decades and is often credited with improving infrastructure and tackling law and order problems. Once a rival of Modi, he later returned to the NDA fold. Analysts note that a defeat in Bihar could weaken his party and destabilise the federal coalition, which relies on a dozen of his lawmakers.