Janata Dal (United): A Timeline Tracing The Nitish Kumar-Led Party’s Multiple Switches

2015: Proposal for a Janata Parivar Alliance bringing together JD(U), RJD, JD(S), Samajwadi Party (SP), Indian National Lok Dal and Samajwadi National Party is initiated, but falls apart with SP leaving the national alliance over seat share issues for the 2015 assembly polls. JD(U) becomes a part of the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) and allies with RJD for the Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of the majority of 178 seats won by the alliance, JD(U) wins 71 seats. Nitish Kumar becomes CM again, as Jitam Ram Majhi is expelled from the party.



2017: Nitish Kumar steps down as the CM, ending the Mahagathbandhan with RJD in the state. Takes oath as CM the following day with the renewed support of BJP. Socialist Janata Party under Veerendra Kumar announces split following Nitish Kumar joining hands with BJP. NDA government wins trust vote in the state assembly. Sharad Yadav removed from party owing to engagement in anti-party activities.