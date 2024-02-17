'Alliance Was Long Over...': Nitish Kumar On Opposition Bloc INDIA's Crisis

After quitting the opposition-bloc INDIA, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said he is now working for the welfare of people.
Kumar, who heads the newly formed NDA government in the state, has reportedly said he was not in the favour of naming the Opposition alliance 'INDIA'.
He has also said the alliance was already over and that he was working for the welfare of the people.
"I tried my best. I was not even in favour of this name for the alliance as I had something else in mind," Kumar reportedly said.
He added: “The alliance was long over... Now I am working for the people of Bihar and will continue doing it."
Kumar's remarks also came in the wake of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and RLD chief Jayant Singh walking away from the INDIA alliance.
Kumar also said, "Don't think of who says what... Things were not going well, so I left them (RJD)." The reaction from Kumar came over offer from the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav said the party's "doors were always open" for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Meanwhile, the JD (U) chief downplayed RJD president Lalu Prasad's assertion that "doors are always open" for him and said he always maintains good relations with allies as well as those in the opposition.
"I maintain good relations with allies and leaders of opposition parties. I shake hands with them (allies and leaders of opposition parties), whenever I meet them. That's all", Kumar said. Days after he dumped the grand alliance and formed the NDA government in the state, Kumar was seen exchanging pleasantries with Lalu Prasad after he had a chance encounter with him in the state assembly on Thursday.
During their brief meeting, the two leaders (Nitish and Lalu) warmly shook hands. Lalu Prasad on Friday said that "doors are always open" for Nitish Kumar, days after the latter parted ways with Grand Alliance. Asked whether he will give another chance to Nitish in the future, Lalu said: " 'Ab aayenge toh dekhenge'. Doors are always open".