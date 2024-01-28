Why Nitish Kumar Forged An Alliance With BJP Again

In a major bid to ensure a big win in upcoming general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again cracked the deal with Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar resigned from the chief minister post and announced that he would be taking oath with new alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I have resigned as the Chief Minister and have also told the Governor to dissolve the government," Nitish Kumar said soon after meeting the Governor on Sunday morning.

This would be the 8th time that Nitish Kumar is taking oath as a chief minister in the last 18 years. He was with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan - Grand Alliance - which includes Congress and Lleft parties. He had won the 2020 state assembly elections with the BJP but dumped the alliance in August 2022 and joined hands with the Grand Alliance.