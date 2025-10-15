Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

Kishor justified his decision by saying that contesting the polls would cost him three to four crucial days, during which he would be unable to campaign for Jan Suraaj’s candidates. Therefore, the party decided that he would not contest the election.



Veteran journalist Surur Ahmad remarked, “PK can neither become Kejriwal, nor is Bihar like Delhi. Bihar’s rural voter behaves very differently from Delhi’s urban voter, and caste equations dominate everything here. He might have floated the idea of contesting to build momentum, but ground realities eventually forced him to reconsider.”



Raghopur is a Yadav-dominated constituency, and Ahmad noted that the Yadav community remains deeply loyal to Lalu Prasad Yadav, much like the RSS cadre’s loyalty in elections. In his view, Kishor’s contest from Raghopur would have made Tejashwi’s path easier, not harder. Ahmad added that by backing out at the last moment, Kishor has also exposed the limits of his political strategy.



There are multiple political and strategic reasons being cited behind Kishor’s withdrawal. Raghopur has long been a stronghold of the Yadav family—represented successively by Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and now Tejashwi Yadav, who is contesting for the third time from this seat. While Kishor’s candidature from such a symbolic constituency would have been seen as a bold move, a possible defeat there could have severely damaged his political credibility.



Moreover, Kishor has been portraying his Jan Suraaj initiative as a “people’s movement.” Contesting from a powerful political family’s seat would have contradicted that narrative. His decision not to run from Raghopur could thus be seen as an attempt to emphasize that his fight is not against individuals or dynasties, but against the political system itself.