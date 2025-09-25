Rahul Gandhi Releases ‘Most Backward Justice Manifesto’ Ahead of Bihar Elections

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced the release of 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto’.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced the release of 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto’, ahead of the Bihar elections, aiming to strengthen the participation of backward communities. The manifesto aims to increase access to education for the backward communities, ANI reported.
The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha posted on X accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting misinformation. He asserted that his party remains committed to secure full rights for the most backward, Dalit, tribal, minority and backward Muslims.
“No matter how many lies and diversionary conspiracies the BJP may hatch, we are committed to ensuring full rights for the most backward, Dalit, tribal, minority, and backward communities,” he said.
He further said that “In Bihar, to strengthen the most backward community and increase their participation, we have made concrete promises in the 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto’”.
Gandhi also wrote that the manifesto included concrete measures to allow access to education for these communities.
“Education is the greatest means of progress for these communities, so there are special resolutions to increase their access in this sector. Now reservation will also be implemented in private colleges and universities, half of the reserved seats in private schools will go to SC/ST/OBC/EBC children, and unjust practices like "Not Found Suitable" in appointments will be ended,” he stated.
He emphasised that the manifesto was not just about education but rather about equality and dignity of the backward.
These commitments were formally declared at the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' event in Patna. Rahul Gandhi asserted that all ten-points that the INDIA bloc had issued a 10-point resolution for the EBC community would be implemented should the INDIA bloc form the government in Bihar, ANI reported.
The pointers include higher reservation in local bodies, enactment of a new law to prevent atrocities, and targeted benefits in education, housing, and government contracts.