Rahul Gandhi Releases ‘Most Backward Justice Manifesto’ Ahead of Bihar Elections

Gandhi also wrote that the manifesto included concrete measures to allow access to education for these communities.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi Releases ‘Most Backward Justice Manifesto’ Ahead of Bihar Elections
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced the release of 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto’.

  • The manifesto aims to increase access to education for the backward communities.

  • He emphasised that the manifesto was not just about education but rather about equality and dignity of the backward. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced the release of 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto’, ahead of the Bihar elections, aiming to strengthen the participation of backward communities. The manifesto aims to increase access to education for the backward communities, ANI reported. 

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha posted on X accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting misinformation.  He asserted that his party remains committed to secure full rights for the most backward, Dalit, tribal, minority and backward Muslims. 

“No matter how many lies and diversionary conspiracies the BJP may hatch, we are committed to ensuring full rights for the most backward, Dalit, tribal, minority, and backward communities,” he said. 

He further said that “In Bihar, to strengthen the most backward community and increase their participation, we have made concrete promises in the 'Most Backward Justice Manifesto’”.

Gandhi also wrote that the manifesto included concrete measures to allow access to education for these communities. 

“Education is the greatest means of progress for these communities, so there are special resolutions to increase their access in this sector. Now reservation will also be implemented in private colleges and universities, half of the reserved seats in private schools will go to SC/ST/OBC/EBC children, and unjust practices like "Not Found Suitable" in appointments will be ended,” he stated. 

Related Content
Related Content

He emphasised that the manifesto was not just about education but rather about equality and dignity of the backward. 

These commitments were formally declared at the 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' event in Patna. Rahul Gandhi asserted that all ten-points that the INDIA bloc had issued a 10-point resolution for the EBC community would be implemented should the INDIA bloc form the government in Bihar, ANI reported.

The pointers include higher reservation in local bodies, enactment of a new law to prevent atrocities, and targeted benefits in education, housing, and government contracts. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For West Indies Tests Announced: Gill To Lead - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. India Vs Pakistan: BCCI Files Complaint Against Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan

  3. Shreyas Iyer's Break Request Confirmed As BCCI Announce Rest Of India Squad For Irani Trophy

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Hunt Victory Over BAN In Virtual Semi-Final

  5. ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Preview, Live Streaming, And Full Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

  3. BJP Alleges Congress Conspiracy Behind Ladakh Violence, Links Rahul Gandhi to 'Foreign Plot'

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. Ladakh LG Imposes Curfew in Leh After Violent Statehood Protests Kill Four

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  2. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  3. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  4. Taiwan Floods: Typhoon Ragasa Kills 14 In Hualien, 129 Missing

  5. Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand