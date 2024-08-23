In Nepal, India's 'Muscular' Foreign Policy Atrophies Ties

Indian benevolence can also come with conditions that feed into the anti-India sentiment. Take the cooperation on the electricity sector, described by the Indian government as a ‘win-win area of cooperation’. In a convoluted agreement, India insisted on a clause that prevents Nepal from using any investment or involvement from China if it wishes to sell electricity to India. Nepal has accepted this, but with some reluctance, seeing it as India’s attempt to use electricity as a strategic rather than a commercial product to reestablish its hegemony. While such agreements may be technically sound in terms of meeting India’s perceived interests in the short-term, in the long run there are political costs to pay for such prescriptive agreements.