Parineeti Chopra was recently seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial – ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ Her performance in the film has been received well by the audience and the critics. She is currently basking in the success of the film. In a recent interview, she opened up about how her family refused to believe that she sang for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ She also revealed how Raghav Chadha reacted to the movie.
In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she sang on the set for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ She mentioned how she did not sing in the studio rather she did it while she was shooting for her parts in the film. She also said that her family did not believe she sang live in the film.
Chopra also talked about how her husband, Raghav Chadha, reacted when he found out that she was working on the film. She also mentioned how Chadha knew about the legacy of the late singer and his wife because he hailed from Punjab. The actor said, “Raghav met me at the time I was shooting the film and he being a Punjabi, knew so much about Chamkila and Amarjot. And he always used to say, ‘My God, you're doing this film, it's going to be a big hit, it’s going to be a big hit’. And I always used to say, ‘Oh, you know, please don't jinx it’.”
Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ revolves around the life of the late Punjabi singer – Amar Singh Chamkila. The singer was murdered when he was 27. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.