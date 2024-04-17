Did You Know? AR Rahman Had Approached Kapil Sharma For 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali are currently basking in the success of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ The movie has been received well by the audience and the critics upon its release on Netflix. Recently the trio appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to promote their film. At the show, comedian Kapil Sharma revealed that AR Rahman had approached him for the music in this film.
On the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Kapil Sharma revealed that he had received a call from AR Rahman. The comedian said that he missed the call because he was overseas. He talked about how he met the composer later who revealed that he had called him for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ Sharma recalled, “I met Rahman Sir one day, and he said, ‘I called you for Chamkila.’ I think he wanted me to sing a song or something. I thought he was just sweet-talking with me.”
The comedian continued, “He said this to me in a serious manner. I said, ‘Sir, we were overseas, which is why we couldn’t speak to each other.” He talked about how he regretted missing the opportunity and he cried to himself. He added, “I felt really bad, I cried the whole night. It was unfortunate.”
Reacting to what Sharma said, director Imtiaz Ali replied, “But Rahman Sir said that if Diljit couldn’t do this film, we had only one more choice, which was you.”
‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ was released on Netflix on April 12. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the movie is based on the Punjabi singer, Amar Singh Chamkila, who was murdered at the age of 27.