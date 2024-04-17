Art & Entertainment

Did You Know? AR Rahman Had Approached Kapil Sharma For 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

On the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Kapil Sharma recalled how AR Rahman had called him for 'Amar Singh Chamkila.' The comedian talked about why he missed the opportunity.

Advertisement

X
Kapil Sharma, AR Rahman Photo: X
info_icon

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali are currently basking in the success of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ The movie has been received well by the audience and the critics upon its release on Netflix. Recently the trio appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to promote their film. At the show, comedian Kapil Sharma revealed that AR Rahman had approached him for the music in this film.

On the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Kapil Sharma revealed that he had received a call from AR Rahman. The comedian said that he missed the call because he was overseas. He talked about how he met the composer later who revealed that he had called him for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ Sharma recalled, “I met Rahman Sir one day, and he said, ‘I called you for Chamkila.’ I think he wanted me to sing a song or something. I thought he was just sweet-talking with me.”

Advertisement

The comedian continued, “He said this to me in a serious manner. I said, ‘Sir, we were overseas, which is why we couldn’t speak to each other.” He talked about how he regretted missing the opportunity and he cried to himself. He added, “I felt really bad, I cried the whole night. It was unfortunate.”

Reacting to what Sharma said, director Imtiaz Ali replied, “But Rahman Sir said that if Diljit couldn’t do this film, we had only one more choice, which was you.”

Amar Singh Chamkila’ was released on Netflix on April 12. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the movie is based on the Punjabi singer, Amar Singh Chamkila, who was murdered at the age of 27.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Ram Navami: Must-Listen Audiobooks & Podcasts About Lord Ram Which Will Help You Celebrate This Festival Uniquely
  2. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  3. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Of Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  4. Ram Navami Special: 'Ramayana' Based Animated Films To Watch
  5. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
  6. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: TMC Releases Manifesto For Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  8. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far