Did You Know? AR Rahman Had Approached Kapil Sharma For 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

On the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Kapil Sharma revealed that he had received a call from AR Rahman. The comedian said that he missed the call because he was overseas. He talked about how he met the composer later who revealed that he had called him for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’ Sharma recalled, “I met Rahman Sir one day, and he said, ‘I called you for Chamkila.’ I think he wanted me to sing a song or something. I thought he was just sweet-talking with me.”