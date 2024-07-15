The 2024 final Wimbledon match was a star-studded affair. The final between the reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz and tennis icon Novak Djokovic ended with Alcaraz winning the match. Amidst the host of celebrities who attended this high-stakes match was Parineeti Chopra who was spotted with her husband, Raghav Chadha. She took to her social media to share snippets from the match.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Parineeti Chopra shared a host of images from the 2024 final Wimbledon match. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding hands with Raghav Chadha at the stands. She wrote, “Wimbledon Finals 2024.” Another picture shows the actor devouring a bowl of strawberries and cream ahead of the match. She captioned the picture and wrote, “Tradition.” As she attended the match, she shared several pictures and videos of Alcaraz and Djokovic battling it out against each other on the turf.
Take a look at the pictures shared by Parineeti Chopra here.
Additionally, her pictures from the Wimbledon have gone viral on social media. The actor opted for a white long dress that she paired with a white and black jacket. She finished off her look with a black bag, sunglasses, and loose waves. Her look was complemented by Chadha who opted for a formal look. He was spotted in a brown coat which he had paired with a white shirt, a red tie, and beige pants. The couple exuded timelessness with their sartorial choices.
Prior to Chopra and Chadha, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also spotted at Wimbledon. On the work front, Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ where she shared the screen with Diljit Dosanjh. She is currently basking in the success of this biographical film.