Taking to her Instagram Stories, Parineeti Chopra shared a host of images from the 2024 final Wimbledon match. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding hands with Raghav Chadha at the stands. She wrote, “Wimbledon Finals 2024.” Another picture shows the actor devouring a bowl of strawberries and cream ahead of the match. She captioned the picture and wrote, “Tradition.” As she attended the match, she shared several pictures and videos of Alcaraz and Djokovic battling it out against each other on the turf.