Parineeti Chopra To Reportedly Visit Husband, AAP MP Raghav Chadha In London Amid His Eye Surgery

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj recently opened up about AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s absence during the elections, and shared it is due to an eye problem. Reportedly, Chadha had to undergo an emergency eye surgery in London because of a retinal hole. Since he is still recovering from it, he would only be able to return to India once he gets a green light from the doctors.
Now about the surgery, Hindustan Times quoted a family friend as saying that Raghav Chadha is still in London, and had been advised complete bed rest. “He had a hole in one of the retinae, which was followed by some complications, due to which he could have lost his eyesight. That’s the reason he had to undergo the surgery immediately. Before the surgery, there was no guarantee that the issue would get resolved. It was a risky surgery. However, the surgery went fine, and he is on the road to recovery,” the family friend said.
HT further quoted the person as saying that Chadha’s eyesight is perfect, and is not in the hospital, but has been asked to avoid stepping out or going in sunlight. “The treatment is ongoing, and it includes eye drops and medication. He has to visit the doctor twice a week for eye tests and checkups. He will come to India only when doctors give him a go-ahead. He is trying to contribute to work from bed while healing, but it will take a few more weeks for him to return to work physically,” the insider further mentioned.
Meanwhile, the family friend asserted that his wife, actor Parineeti Chopra, has been going back and forth to London to be with Chadha during several doctor visits. “When she was busy with the release of her film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, she kept a check on his health through phone calls. In fact, she is expected to visit him in London soon,” the source added.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot last year, and recently shared how she knew she wanted to marry him within five minutes of meeting him. She was last seen in Netflix film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.