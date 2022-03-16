PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gritty Pakistan (204/2) Eye Improbable Chase

Technically, all three results are possible on Day 5 of the second Pakistan vs Australia Test in Karachi on Wednesday. Pakistan are chasing are record fourth innings target of 506 and for the first time in this Test match on Tuesday, won the day's honours by finishing at 192 for 2. Babar Azam's sixth Test hundred was the highlight of the day. Follow live cricket scores of second Test between PAK vs AUS.



10:59 AM IST: 200 Up

Pat Cummins on with his 16th over. Three off the first ball, including two overthrows. David Warner hits the stumps at the non-striker's end but ricocheted. And 200 up for Pakistan. Two singles, then a dot to Babar Azam. One more. A single to end the over. Pakistan need 302 runs. PAK - 204/2 (88)

10:45 AM IST: Pakistan Need 311

Mitchell Starc continues. Babar Azam takes a single off the first ball, to point. And five dots to Abdullah Shafique. Pakistan need 311 runs. PAK - 195/2 (85)

10:39 AM IST: Quiet Start

Pat Cummins on with the second over of the day. A single off the fourth. Mitchell Starc bowled a wide in the previous over. PAK - 194/2 (84)

10:30 AM IST: Play Begins

Mitchell Starc with the first over of the day. Abdullah Shafique (71) to take the strike. Babar Azam (102) is his batting partner. Pakistan need 314.

Day 5 Preview

More than two years after he scored his last hundred, Babar Azam timed his century perfectly. The Pakistan skipper showed his class and temperament on Tuesday as Pakistan battled Australian bowlers on a hot day in Karachi.

Till Monday, it was all about Australia. Day 4 was won by the Pakistanis as Babar Azam (unbeaten on 102) and Abdullah Shafique (batting on 71) stitched a valuable 171-run partnership for the third wicket to keep the hosts afloat and Australians frustrated.

Pakistan still need an improbable 314 runs to achieve a world record run chase on the last day or survive the remaining 90 overs to deny Australia taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan’s highest successful chase in Test matches is 382 for 3 in 2015 when they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Pallekele.

Australia still have the advantage in this Test. Batting will be a challenge on Day 5. Australia will come out charging with the second new ball. Spin and reverse swing, seen in plenty in this PAK vs AUS game, will also come into play. The first Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw.