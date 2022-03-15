England will be desperate for full points against India and put their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 campaign back on track in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand on Wednesday. The defending World Cup champions are winless in three matches and must beat India, third in the points table with two wins and a loss, to book a place in the semifinals. Follow here live cricket scores of IND-W vs ENG-W. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

England’s hopes of defending their title at the Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022 faltered Monday when they lost by three wickets to South Africa to be left without a win after three matches. England have a good recent record against India and with every game now a must-win for them the reigning champions will look to play their best game.

India come into the game after beating West Indies in their last match by 155 runs, taking their record to two wins from three matches, as Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana scored brilliant centuries.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 184-run partnership saw India set the West Indies an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup record chase of 318. Jhulan Goswami dismissed Anisa Mohammed to become the leading wicket-taker in World Cups with her 40th scalp as India sealed victory.

England have been hampered by poor fielding in this World Cup and one example has been dropping at least three catches from South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt, who made a decisive 77 from 101 balls to fashion a South African win.