Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND-W Vs ENG-W, Live Cricket Scores, Women's World Cup 2022: Winless England A Big Threat To India

England have lost their three previous Women's World Cup 2022 games and must beat India to remain in contention for semis. Follow IND-W vs ENG-W live cricket scores.

IND-W Vs ENG-W, Live Cricket Scores, Women's World Cup 2022: Winless England A Big Threat To India
India Women are on a high after routing West Indies in their previous World Cup game. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 11:43 pm

England will be desperate for full points against India and put their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 campaign back on track in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand on Wednesday. The defending World Cup champions are winless in three matches and must beat India, third in the points table with two wins and a loss, to book a place in the semifinals. Follow here live cricket scores of IND-W vs ENG-W. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

England’s hopes of defending their title at the Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2022 faltered Monday when they lost by three wickets to South Africa to be left without a win after three matches. England have a good recent record against India and with every game now a must-win for them the reigning champions will look to play their best game.

India come into the game after beating West Indies in their last match by 155 runs, taking their record to two wins from three matches, as Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana scored brilliant centuries.

Related stories

ENG-W Vs SA-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: South Africa Stun England, Register Hat-Trick Of Wins

IND-W Vs WI-W, ICC Women's World Cup: India Maul West Indies To Revive Campaign

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 184-run partnership saw India set the West Indies an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup record chase of 318. Jhulan Goswami dismissed Anisa Mohammed to become the leading wicket-taker in World Cups with her 40th scalp as India sealed victory.

England have been hampered by poor fielding in this World Cup and one example has been dropping at least three catches from South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt, who made a decisive 77 from 101 balls to fashion a South African win.

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 England Women's Cricket Team India Women's Cricket Team ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2022 Smriti Mandhana Mithali Raj Jhulan Goswami Harmanpreet Kaur New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid-19 Surge Sets Panic In Hong Kong

Covid-19 Surge Sets Panic In Hong Kong

Sex work is like any other work

Sex work is like any other work